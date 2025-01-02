Key health policy goes nationwide

The fourth and final phase of the "Treatment Anywhere" 30-baht universal healthcare scheme kicked off yesterday in the 31 remaining provinces, according to the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Dr Athaporn Limpanylers, deputy NHSO secretary-general, confirmed the policy now covers all of Thailand's 76 provinces.

He said this key health policy was launched on Jan 7 last year in four pilot provinces: Phrae, Roi Et, Phetchaburi and Narathiwat. He also outlined the NHSO's goals for driving the policy.

The goals include improving convenience and speed to enable people to access healthcare services close to their homes.

The goals also aim to ensure prompt financial funds for healthcare providers and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) systems for pre-payment verification to ensure faster and more accurate processing.

Dr Athaporn said integration of data systems and seamless information sharing between service providers is important for this to be successful.

He said that providers must submit accurate service and reimbursement data.

In addition, the NHSO has also improved service accessibility by adding phone lines to its hotline 1330, which operates around the clock, allowing people to carry out tasks such as requesting assistance and scheduling appointments.

The system also integrates with the NHSO's database for real-time service verification.

The NHSO has also recruited additional volunteers to assist with hotline operations. Furthermore, communication channels such as Line (@NHSO), Traffy Fondue, and Facebook have been set up for public access.

As of Dec 27, there are 13,004 healthcare units operating in the system, including 788 medical clinics, 1,394 dental clinics, 5,491 pharmacies, 4,344 nursing clinics, 340 physical therapy clinics, and 453 traditional Thai medicine clinics.

So far, 7.04 million people have accessed services.

The NHSO clarified the reimbursement procedures for participating healthcare service units on Dec 23.