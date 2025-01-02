215 perish on roads over the New Year

Listen to this article

New Year holiday traffic accidents claimed 215 lives and injured 1,354 people across Thailand from Dec 27 to 31.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the casualties resulted from 1,398 traffic accidents during the five-day period.

According to the minister, the highest death toll of 10 was recorded in both Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The most accidents, 44, occurred in Ayutthaya, and the highest number of injured people, 43, was reported in Phuket.

Eleven out of 77 provinces nationwide were free of traffic fatalities.

On New Year's Eve alone, there were 262 traffic accidents in which 36 people were killed and 245 others injured.

Speeding was the most common cause of the accidents (resulting in 42.75% of cases), followed by drink driving (24.43%) and cutting in (21.37%).

Traffic congestion on main and minor highways was reported yesterday as people began returning to Bangkok and other provinces of economic significance on Tuesday evening after the long holiday.

Mr Somsak said drivers who celebrated the New Year countdown may not have had enough sleep, which could lead to drowsy driving and road accidents.

Hence, he has ordered the Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre to coordinate with provincial agencies and administrative offices to set up checkpoints and service points along roads to try and boost public safety.

Traffic management on main and secondary roads has also been beefed up to ease congestion.

Mr Somsak said relevant agencies must take strict steps to enforce the law against drivers who engage in risky behaviour, including speeding, drinking and driving, and not wearing a helmet or seat belt.

Agencies were also ordered to ensure orderliness and security at bus terminals and the readiness of drivers of public buses to comply with the law strictly.

The Ministry of Public Health has also worked with the National Institute of Emergency Medicine (NIEM) and other agencies to ensure the readiness of emergency medical services from land, water and air units during the New Year's festival.

Manpower and medical supplies have also been prepared to support administrative operations.