Patients to get physical therapy at clinics near their homes

Listen to this article

A patient receives medical treatment at a clinic in July 2024. (Photo: National Health Security Office, Thailand)

Patients in 67 provinces can now book physical therapy appointments at clinics near their homes without having to face long queues at hospitals, says the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Jadej Thammatacharee, NHSO secretary-general, said private clinics in 67 provinces such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Songkhla have joined the universal healthcare scheme, also known as the 30-baht gold card programme.

They are now offering physiotherapy to individuals who are subscribed to the scheme. “This allows patients quick access to physical therapy services at clinics near their homes," he said. "They don’t have to visit hospitals and face long queues.”

These clinics have helped many patients recuperate from illnesses, he said. In some cases, physical therapists come directly to patients’ homes to provide treatment.

Dr Jadej said patients who require intermediate care must receive physical therapy within six months of being discharged from hospital. Any delay will slow the progress of their rehabilitation and the chance of a successful outcome will decrease.

Previously, some patients could not access physiotherapy due to the overwhelming number of patients requesting the services at hospitals, he said, adding some patients found it difficult to travel long distances to hospitals.

The private clinics that joined the 30-baht gold card scheme are offering a convenient alternative, Dr Jadej said.

Patients eligible for physiotherapy under the scheme are those who suffer from strokes, brain injury (caused by accidents or during surgery), spinal cord injury (caused by accidents or surgery) and fragility fractures of the hip (for people aged 50 and older), he said.

Patients can seek the services directly at the clinics without the need for referral from their registered hospitals, he said. Patients can call the NHSO 1330 hotline to book appointments with the clinics in advance or for further inquiries.