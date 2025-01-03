Trio suspected of proxy voting

Listen to this article

Three former MPs were found at fault for proxy voting during the reading of an executive loan decree in September 2013, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Chaiwut Pongpaew and Pirapol Laparojkit, both from the Democrat Party, and Saranwut Sarankate of Pheu Thai were accused of allowing their colleagues to cast votes on their behalf.

Based on the NACC's findings, the trio were absent from the entire meeting to deliberate the decree, yet the meeting records indicated their participation in the voting. This suggested that they allowed other MPs to register and vote in their place.

The NACC said it would send the findings to the attorney-general so charges could be filed. Their actions are deemed an offence under Section 172 of the anti-corruption law.

In a separate investigation, the NACC also found Natchanon Srikorkua, a former Bhumjaithai MP for Songkhla, at fault for an ethics violation. The probe centred on an alleged conflict of interest during Mr Natchanon's tenure as an MP for Songkhla in 2019.

According to the NACC, the former MP was admitted for medical treatment at a privately run hospital in Bangkok from Sept 19–21 and from Sept 23–Oct 18 in 2019. When he was discharged, more than 1.33 million baht of his 1.44 million baht bill was allegedly paid by three people.

Mr Natchanon allegedly used the receipt to reimburse 495,409 baht of the medical bill from the Office of the House Secretariat. He later allegedly nominated one of the individuals who had paid the medical bills as his adviser.

The NACC said the former MP's action was a conflict of interest and deemed a violation of ethical standards. The case will be sent to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.