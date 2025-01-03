Rehab policy 'may not suit all users', psychologist says

Police stop a party with over 100 men in their underwear at a hotel in Bangkok. (Police photo)

The recent police raid on an exclusive gay party on Dec 8 in Watthana district of Bangkok, in which more than half of the 124 party-goers tested positive for drugs and were sent to rehab, has raised wider questions about privacy and the drug policy.

While a civil society network complained the media violated the privacy of the party-goers by revealing their faces and stigmatising LGBT people, drug advocates expressed concern about the practicality of the national drug policy.

Under Sections 113 and 114 of the Narcotics Code, any person arrested for drug use must undergo treatment at a rehab facility until they are certified as having completed treatment.

Many activists argue such a law goes against the principles of harm reduction because not all drug users are willing to be rehabilitated, especially those considered functioning addicts.

The law also makes the liberty of addicts contingent upon their enrolling in rehab.

Chaopichan Techo, a psychologist specialising in drug addiction from the Bangkok Public Health Centre, said coverage of the party showed the authority has generalised drug users as ill people who require rehab.

The party was attended by 124 able-bodied men, many of whom had respectable careers, news reports said.

Of the party guests, 66 were arrested for using drugs, while 33 others were charged with drug possession. "[We can see that] not all drug users are ill, psychotic or unable to take charge of their lives.

"They could be aware of the consequences of drug use while maintaining their seemingly good and healthy lifestyle," he said.

Enforcing the law which promotes incrimination of drug users would not help reduce negative consequences associated with drug use either, he said. Drug use behaviour has evolved in recent years, which demands a change in the approach to fighting drugs.

"There is a spectrum of drug users: people who use drugs (PWUD), people who abuse drugs, and drug dependents. Each requires a different approach," Sgt Chaopichan said.

Those who use drugs have different reasons: to socialise, ease stress, reduce pain, for recreation, or to enhance sex. The purposes are legitimate, but the substances may be illegal.

"So we cannot just send all drug users to rehab without looking at their history," Sgt Chaopichan said. However, he said drug users must be careful and monitor dosages and frequency.

Based on the figures, most PWUDs who develop illnesses and need to be rehabilitated have a history of substance abuse and overdose, he said.

While the ultimate goal of drug advocates is to make users quit, it is impossible to force them if they wish to carry on experiencing drug-induced happiness.

Ensuring the least harm to their health should be the goal while ensuring they don't pose a threat to society. Preventing new users from taking up the habit is also desirable by pointing out the negative consequences of drug use and letting them decide.