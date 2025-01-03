First 7 dangerous days claim 321 lives

Listen to this article

Mittraphap Road, or Highway 2, has a few cars in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Forty-three people were killed and 200 injured in road accidents across Thailand on Thursday, the seventh of the "10 dangerous days" of the New Year holidays.

The casualties were recorded in 196 road crashes, the Road Safety Directing Centre of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Friday.

From Dec 27 to Jan 2, a total of 321 people were reported killed and 1,894 injured in 1,938 traffic accidents across the country.

Speeding was the major cause, accounting for 40.31% of the crashes recorded on Thursday, followed by cutting in front of other vehicles at 26.02% and drink-driving at 15.82%.

Motorcycles were the most common type of vehicle involved in the accidents.

The southern province of Surat Thani recorded the highest number of accidents, injuries and deaths in the first seven days of the New Year road safety campaign.

Chettha Mosikarat, head of the centre, said there were fewer vehicles travelling on highways since most had already arrived in Bangkok and other major cities after their holidays. Some motorists might drive at high speeds, leading to accidents, he said.