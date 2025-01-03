Thailand urges regional anti-scam effort

Listen to this article

Prasert Jantararuangtong, the digital economy and society minister, discusses preparations for the fifth Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting, to be held in Bangkok from Jan 13-17. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society)

Thailand aims to secure a commitment from Asean member countries to more effectively combat online scams at the Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting this month, says Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Scheduled to be held from Jan 13-17 in Bangkok, the meeting will be attended by digital ministers from the 10 Asean nations, Asean Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and a number of Asean dialogue partners, plus Timor-Leste, said Mr Prasert, who is also the digital economy and society minister.

The dialogue partners expected to take part include China, Japan, South Korea, the United States, India and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The main focus of the gathering will be on how well the Asean Working Group on Anti-Online Scams, chaired by Thailand, has been working so far and what else it could do to improve the effectiveness of the bloc’s efforts, Mr Prasert said on Friday.

Participants will also discuss the certification of Asean Recommendations on Anti-Online Scams, a core element in the Bangkok Digital Declaration, which is expected to be approved at the meeting, he said.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Secure, Innovative, Inclusive: Shaping Asean’s Digital Future”, a reference to a commitment to build a safe digital environment, respond promptly and effectively to online threats and cybercrime, continue developing new innovations and technology, and ensure equal access to technology, he said.

The declaration will also deal in part with Asean’s cooperation to further develop a more sophisticated digital identification system, along with guidelines on good governance and ethics for the creation and utilisation of generative artificial intelligence, the minister added.

Thailand is now in the process of seeking to amend a 2023 executive decree on measures for suppression and prevention of cybercrime in order to better deal with the constant problem of online scams involving call centre gangs, said Mr Prasert.

The proposed amendment, which will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval, would also cover online transactions related to digital assets, increase punishments, require that financial compensation be paid to victims, and require both commercial banks and mobile phone operators to take responsibility for consequences of online scams that take place under their noses, he added.