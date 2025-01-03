Course for Chinese ‘police volunteers’ investigated

University lecturers summoned to explain what participants get for 38,000 baht

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has summoned university lecturers for questioning about a controversial “volunteer police” training programme that charges Chinese nationals 38,000 baht per person.

The move followed allegations made online that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Metropolitan Police Division 3 and a privately run university were hosting the programme and approving the issuance of ID cards bearing the police logo.

People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan, in a subsequent post on X, asked why the Royal Thai Police was training Chinese nationals as police volunteers and charging them 38,000 baht each.

“If the allegations are proven to be true, disciplinary and criminal actions will be taken against those involved, including police officers,” said Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner.

He confirmed that the training course took place at Siam University in Thon Buri from Dec 25-27, 2024, with participants charged 38,000 baht each. Once completed, they received a two-year certificate, police gear and an official ID badge.

The event’s schedule also used the CIB logo and name. The CIB denied involvement.

Pol Lt Gen Sayam said executives of Metropolitan Police Division 3 were ordered to investigate the matter.

“We’ve summoned university lecturers for a meeting to gather details about the programme, including the origins of the 38,000-baht fee and a list of all participants, to confirm if payments were made, to whom and under what conditions individuals were recruited into the programme,” he said.

If it is found that two police officers involved are related to the organiser of the training programme, they will face both criminal and disciplinary actions, he said.

“Investigations will determine if the officers were complicit in any financial benefit,” he added.

Siam University president Pornchai Mongkhonvanit said the institute was not sitting idly by but was also investigating the matter.