Bomb blast injures three policemen

Police rush to rescue a policeman injured after a bomb exploded yesterday near Ban Kalapho school in Pattani's Sai Buri district. (Photo: Special Forces FC Facebook)

Pattani: Three policemen were injured when a bomb exploded yesterday morning near a school in Sai Buri district, local authorities said.

The explosion, which apparently targeted officers from Sai Buri police station, occurred at 10.30am when they were about to set up a security checkpoint near the school in tambon Trohbon.

The bomb was placed in the battery box of a "Stop" sign that police left there when they were off duty. The device exploded and wounded three officers.

They were taken to Yupparaj Sai Buri Hospital and the area was sealed off for a thorough examination by a bomb disposal squad.

It was believed that the attack was to mark the 21st anniversary of the raid on a military camp on Jan 4, 2004, in Narathiwat's Cho Airong district, in which more than 400 guns were stolen and four soldiers were killed.