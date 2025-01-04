Canal boardwalk at Klong Ong Ang due this year

Construction work to build a boardwalk along Klong Ong Ang, which will connect the Chao Phraya River at the Phra Phuttha Yodfa Memorial Bridge with the Bang Lamphu area, is expected to wrap up this year, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the new boardwalk along the canal will link several of the city's landmarks as well as two key points on the river.

The canal-side walkway will start from Phra Phuttha Yodfa Memorial Bridge on Tri Phet Road and continue to Phra Sumen Fort on Phra Athit Road. It will pass through historical areas, including Yaowarat, Charoen Krung and Bang Lamphu.

The project will be completed this year and will serve as a public space, expecting to host lifestyle events, walking streets and floating markets.

The Klong Ong Ang area will also be upgraded with more greenery and colourful landscaping, Mr Chadchart said.

The Klong Ong Ang boardwalk is expected to link up with a network of walkways along the Saen Saeb canal, which goes as far as Wat Si Bun Rueang in Min Buri district.

The project will introduce a new chapter of cultural tourism while boosting local economies, he said.

The BMA has also expedited other infrastructure upgrades, including the underground power line project on Rama III Road and transitioning the BRT system to a fully electric operation, equipped with modern safety features and accessibility for all passengers, Mr Chadchart said.

Underground power line projects are taking place on Rama III and other roads.