Man arrested for fatal shooting of Bangkok police officer

Sai Mai deputy crime suppression chief shot seven times after trying to mediate in dispute

Police cordon off the scene of the fatal shooting where a deputy crime suppression chief was shot dead in Sai Mai district of Bangkok on Friday night. The officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and the gunman was subsequently arrested. (Photo: Sai Mai police station)

A motorcycle repairman faces a murder charge after a police officer was shot to death while trying to settle a dispute in Sai Mai district of Bangkok on Friday night.

Police apprehended Annop Srisueb, alias Sant Or-ngern, shortly after he fired seven shots at Pol Lt Col Banrang Kesaporn on Chalermphong Road, said Pol Capt Paiboon Phorthong, deputy investigation chief at the Sai Mai station. The incident was reported to police around 8.30pm.

Pol Lt Col Banrang, deputy crime suppression chief at the Sai Mai station, was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a barber shop. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a police investigation, Pol Lt Col Banrang, 41, had finished his work and was dining at a food shop nearby when a brawl broke out between Mr Annop and a Myanmar man, who sought help from the officer.

After the police officer attempted to mediate, Mr Annop returned to his motorcycle repair shop, retrieved a 9mm pistol and fired at Pol Lt Col Banrang before fleeing. He was later caught and confessed to shooting the officer.

The suspect was charged with murder, illegal possession of weapons and unlawful use of firearms.