Intoxicated Aussie steals impounded motorcycle

Police find no contraband on suspect who had fled to Bangkok from Samut Prakan

A Honda CRF 300L and a breathalyser test showing a blood alcohol level of 85 mg/100 mL.

A drunk Australian man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from an impound lot at a police station in Samut Prakan.

Phra Khanong police were alerted on Friday night to track down a man who had made off with a Honda CRF300L from the Samrong Nuea station.

Authorities were able to track the stolen dual-sport motorcycle near the Bang Chak BTS station in Phra Khanong district of Bangkok, but the rider attempted to evade capture.

He later entered a Peugeot showroom, where he was apprehended while trying to escape on foot.

The Australian national identified as 41-year-old Beau Gerard Hegarty was found in a drunken state.

He cooperated with police during the search and breathalyser test, registering an alcohol level of 85 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath — well above the legal limit of 35μg/100ml.

The 150,000-baht bike was traced to an individual who admitted to renting it to Hegarty.

The Australian damaged the motorcycle while trying to steal it from the police impound lot, intending to avoid any related costs. Although no contraband was found on him, Hegarty failed to present a valid driver’s licence.

He was initially charged with drink-driving.