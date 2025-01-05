Patient dies in shootout in northeast Thailand

Listen to this article

SURIN: A 27-year-old patient recovering from a surgery at Surin Hospital was fatally shot by police after he refused to put down a weapon and charged at them, local authorities said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at a patient ward on the fourth floor of Building 9 when Apichai (no surname given), recovering from an appendectomy, grabbed a firefighter’s axe and chased doctors, nurses, and other patients.

Two patrol officers arrived to intervene. They told Apichai to drop the axe, but he approached with the weapon, prompting the shooting. Apichai later succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Pol Maj Weerapan na Lampang, chief of Muang Surin police, ordered a probe into the shooting and promised fairness for all concerned.

A complaint was also lodged with the station to launch a criminal investigation against the patrol officers.