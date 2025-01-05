50 overseas job seekers wait in vain for flight at Suvarnabhumi airport

Job seekers gather at Suvarnabhumi airport police station to file a complaint on Saturday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: About 50 people waited in vain at Suvarnabhumi airport Saturday night for a flight to Israel after paying 30,000-150,000 baht each to a bogus job broker.

The people filed a complaint with Suvarnabhumi airport police at about 9pm Saturday after discovering there were no flight reservations for them despite paying the job placement fee to a woman.

Salinthip from Buri Ram province said she paid 60,000 baht to a Ms Aoy to arrange for a farm job in Israel. Her group of 50 people at the airport was only a part of about 250 job seekers who had paid for jobs through the same woman.

Thanayut, 36, from Sakon Nakhon province, said he paid 120,000 baht for a job with a proposed salary of 70,000 baht a month. He also transferred the job placement fee to Ms Aoy.

Ms Aoy, 28, also showed up at the airport and said that she was among the damaged persons because she had transferred the 250 victims’ money – totalling about 12 million baht – to a Ms Fa who had claimed to work at a foreign embassy and be able to find overseas jobs for Thais.

Ms Aoy said Ms Fa had promised to give her 2,000 baht for each client, she was unable to contact her on Saturday night.

Ms Fa charged a client 30,000-150,000 baht depending on the duration of the contract, Ms Aoy said.