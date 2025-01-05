Road accident death toll hits 393 after 9 'dangerous days'

A Malaysian visitor smashed his car into a fruit vendor and a few roadside shops on Kanchanawanich Road in Sadao district of Songkhla on Saturday morning. He and a fruit vendor were injured. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

A total of 393 people were killed in 2,322 traffic accidents in Thailand from Dec 27 to Jan 4. The highest number of deaths during the holiday travel period was in Bangkok.

A further 2,251 people were injured during the nine-day New Year travel period, Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said on Sunday.

The highest number of traffic accidents, 86, and the most injured people, 95, were recorded in the southern province of Surat Thani while the highest fatalities, 24, were recorded in Bangkok, he said.

On Jan 4 (Saturday) alone, there were 169 traffic accidents, 23 fatalities and 164 injured people. Speeding was the most common cause, with motorcycles involved in 84% of the accidents, Mr Danucha said.

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said authorities were campaigning for road safety during New Year holiday travel for 10 days from Dec 27 to Jan 5.

He advised motorists to take precautions while driving back to their jobs in Bangkok and other provinces on Sunday.