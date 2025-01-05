Fire ravages plastic recycling plant near Bangkok

Listen to this article

Bystanders watch black smoke billowing from the gutted plastic-recycling factory in Thailand's Samut Sakhon province on Sunday morning. (Photo: Samut Sakhon office of the Public Relations Department)

SAMUT SAKHON: A fire destroyed a plastic recycling factory in Krathum Baen district early Sunday morning, but there were no casualties.

The fire broke out at the factory owned by Subsinee Industry Co in tambon Tha Sao at about 6.45am, said Pol Lt Col Pairat Deerai, investigation inspector of Krathum Baen police station.

More than 15 fire trucks and their crew took nearly an hour to contain the fire, which completely destroyed the factory on a one-rai plot of land. Two adjacent factories were partially damaged by the blaze.

Pol Lt Col Pairat said almost 10 people were working in the factory when the fire started. They used fire extinguishers to try to douse the flames but failed. They fled the scene as the fire was spreading quickly, fuelled by the inflammable plastic waiting to be recycled.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire. The cost of the damage was estimated to be more than 10 million baht.

Samut Sakhon governor Naris Niramaiwong, who was present at the scene, said firefighters would continue to spray water onto the damaged factory from time to time, making sure the fire does not reignite. He had ordered concerned agencies to assess the impact on people’s health and the environment.