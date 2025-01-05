Car topples 12 Bangkok power poles, causes blackout

A Suzuki Swift car was damaged after hitting and toppling power poles on Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khae district, Bangkok, on Sunday morning. (Police photo)

A car smashed into a power pole – leading to the collapse of 12 power poles in total – along with a blackout and damage to other cars in Bangkok on Sunday morning.

Officials said the accident happened at Wee Liam bend on Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khae district at about 8am, when a blue Suzuki Swift car registered in Chon Buri province failed to negotiate a bend and hit a power pole. The pole collapsed, pulling down 11 other power poles.

The accident caused a blackout in about 150 houses and damaged a few other vehicles. Electricity officials hoped to restore power supply to all affected places on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was slightly injured.