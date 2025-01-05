Bangkok temperatures expected to fall to 15°C

Listen to this article

Youngsters in warm clothes arrive at their school in Thailand's Samut Prakan province in December 2024. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The temperature in Bangkok is expected to drop to a low of 15°C on Monday, lasting until Tuesday.

Seree Supharathit, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, on Sunday said temperatures were expected to drop over the next couple of days.

Temperatures will fall by an additional 2-3°C, with the lowest in Bangkok and its adjacent areas possibly reaching 15°C. In the upper northern and northeastern regions, temperatures could drop to around 12°C.

This cool weather is expected to last until around Jan 20, before starting to warm up.

The global average temperature this year could be slightly lower than last year but will remain high, with an average increase of about 1.41°C (compared to over 1.5°C last year), scientists say.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said a moderately strong high pressure or cold air mass continues to cover upper Thailand, the upper south and the South China Sea.

This weather pattern will cause temperatures in upper Thailand to drop by 1–2°C over the next 24 hours, with strong winds. The northern, northeastern and central regions will experience cool to cold weather.

The eastern and upper southern regions as well as Bangkok and its adjacent areas will have cold weather in the morning. On mountaintops and highlands, the weather will range from cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.

Residents in upper Thailand and the upper south are advised to take care of their health due to the cold and beware of fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.

In Chiang Mai, Kriangkrai Chaipiset, chief of Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district, said the weather on Doi Inthanon and Kiew Mae Pan was clear with excellent air quality.

The lowest temperature at the summit was 5°C, 7°C at Kiew Mae Pan and 9°C at the park office. PM2.5 levels at both the summit and the park office were recorded as zero.

Visitors continued to flock to Doi Inthanon to enjoy the cold weather, morning sunlight, sea of mist, winter blooms and natural attractions in the park after the New Year holiday.

A total of 2,066 vehicles and 7,984 visitors arrived at the park on Jan 4. Of the visitors, 6,230 were Thai and 1,754 were foreigners. Tourists are advised to drive cautiously when travelling to the mountain.