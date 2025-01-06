House widens probe into volunteer police

The House Committee on Police Affairs is digging deep in its probe into the controversial "volunteer police" training programme for Chinese nationals.

It will call in the chiefs of Metropolitan Bureau Police (MBP), Metropolitan Police Division (MPD) 3, Phasi Charoen police and president of Siam University to provide evidence on Thursday.

The move follows allegations posted on social media that the privately-run university was hosting a programme for Chinese nationals who paid 38,000 baht a head to be trained as volunteer police and issued certificates and badges bearing the Royal Thai Police logo.

An initial probe by the MPB found the course, which offered training on crime and traffic reports, was organised by a Thai-Chinese business investors association with a Chinese lecturer from the university as an adviser and two senior police as guest speakers.

All 27 participants were Chinese nationals. Chaichana Detdecho, Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat and committee chair, said members will probe key officials for questioning.

Meanwhile, police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch has instructed the chiefs of MBP, the Provincial Police Region 2 and police inspector-general also to investigate the claims.

If any unlawful actions are found, measures would be taken. Pol Gen Kittharath said anyone found involved in impersonating officials or misusing official uniforms or insignias without being authorised will be prosecuted.

Metropolitan and Provincial Police chiefs must also inspect their units to ensure compliance. Any negligence will result in disciplinary, criminal and administrative actions.

Meanwhile, Pol Col Kittipong Phansri, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 9 and acting chief of Phasi Charoen Police, said no complaints had come in from Chinese participants about being charged for the training course. He encouraged them to do so.