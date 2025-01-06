Child cheats death as startled elephant stumbles

The woman handler carries the young girl towards the elephant's belly. (Screenshot)

SA KAEO - A young elephant startled by a girl's hat almost fell onto the child as she was being guided under its belly for good luck at a market in this eastern province on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Wong Wiang market in tambon Phra Phloeng of Khao Chakan district shortly after 4pm on Sunday. It was recorded on video.

Security camera footage showed a couple inviting people to pass under the belly of their elephant for good luck - an act many Thais place faith in doing.

A woman paid them to guide her and three young children beneath the elephant.

The woman handler began leading the first child, a girl, under the elephant. The woman was to follow with the two other children. The first girl’s hat was knocked off as she passed underneath, hitting the animal's raised front foot and startling it.

The elephant lost its balance and almost fell onto the handler and the young girl underneath. The elephant used its hind leg to kick away the handler and the girl.

The male mahout on the elephant’s neck was able to calm it down and the elephant then picked up the girl’s hat, which was returned to the girl.

The startled elephant dips toward the ground, above the woman handler and the girl. (Screenshot)