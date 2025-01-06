300 same sex couples expected to wed in Bangkok Jan 23

Marriage equality activists stage a fashion show featuring bridal wear to celebrate the Marriage Equality Bill in Bangkok last month. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expects some 300 same-sex couples will tie the knot in Bangkok on Jan 23 when the historic marriage equality law takes effect.

The BMA is busy making preparations for the big day. Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon has toured district offices to inspect progress in preparing for the marriage registrations.

District officials have been trained on how to familiarise couples with the necessary steps and procedures.

He called on couples to fill out online forms to shorten registration time. He expected around 300 couples will register on Jan 23.

So far, at least 100 couples have pre-registered. Of them, 67 have enrolled to formalise their marriages at the Siam Paragon shopping complex and the rest at various district offices, according to Mr Sanon.

Also on Monday, People's Party MPs, Thanyawat Kamolwongwat and Paramet Witthayaraksan, visited Bang Rak district office in Bangkok to see preparations there for the big day.

The office is expected to welcome many couples, given the district's apt name of "Love Hamlet".

District office chief Pornpan Watthanasin said the Bang Rak and Pathumwan district offices will organise special activities for couples on Jan 23.

Mr Thanyawat said the new law will usher in some landmark changes, including the replacements of the terms "husband" and "wife" with "spouse" in the registry.

The Department of Provincial Administration is launching a campaign to publicise same-sex marriage registration nationwide on Jan 14.

Registration is open to Thais marrying a foreign national. In case the foreign national's own country does not recognise same-sex marriage, legal coverage will be valid only in Thailand.

The MP said PP members and MPs will be on hand to congratulate marriage registrants on the first day of the law taking effect.

"This is indeed historic. It goes to show how equal rights and social acceptance of gender diversity have truly advanced," he said.

The Marriage Equality Bill was endorsed by His Majesty the King and published in the Royal Gazette on Sept 24 last year, making Thailand the third country or territory in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage.