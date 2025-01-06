Nightclub near Bangkok investigated for selling ID data

Police examine customers’ ID cards during an inspection of a nightspot in Bangkok. Over 200 people have filed complaints against a nightclub in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district for alleged misuse of ID data. (File photo)

Over 200 people have filed complaints against a nightclub in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district for alleged misuse of ID data.

Investigations into the nightclub have intensified after it was accused of photographing its customers’ ID cards and allegedly selling the data for profit.

The club is also under scrutiny for operating beyond legal hours and potential drug-related activities.

Bang Yai Police Station Superintendent Pol Col Ronaphat Thapthimthongchai said police are preparing to send the case to the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC).

The controversy gained traction after a widely circulated video alleging misconduct by the nightclub.

An initial inspection found no evidence of illegal activities after more than 100 patrons underwent drug tests.

The owner was warned that legal action would be taken should any misconduct be found.

ID cards photographed

One of the alleged victims shared his experience of visiting the nightclub during New Year’s celebrations.

He said he was uneasy when a club staff member photographed his ID card without covering the identification number.

He said he was sceptical, fearing potential exploitation of his ID’s data.

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong ordered a full investigation and emphasised that selling personal data violates Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act.

He assured victims of legal protection and urged anyone with concerns to come forward, even if no direct harm has occurred.

Meanwhile, the PDPC has given the nightclub 72 hours to clarify its actions.

Authorities are also working with Bang Yai Police Station to guide the alleged victims through the complaint process and investigate potential criminal activities.

Pol Col Ronaphat said that people who have visited this entertainment venue and are concerned that their ID card data has been exploited are urged to file complaints at Bang Yai Police Station.