Cook pork properly, doctor warns

People are strongly advised to avoid eating raw and undercooked pork to protect themselves from being infected with streptococcus suis, commonly known as hearing loss fever, which can be fatal.

The warning follows reports of an increase in cases over the long holiday in some provinces.

Dr Taweechai Visanuyothin, director of the Department of Disease Control's Regional Office 9 in Nakhon Ratchasima, said more people were found to have contracted the disease after eating raw and undercooked pork.

From Jan 1 last year to Jan 2 this year, there were 197 recorded cases of hearing loss fever, with 22 deaths in provinces under the supervision of Regional Office 9. Nakhon Ratchasima had the most cases (120) and deaths (10), followed by Chaiyaphum (37 cases and 7 deaths) and Surin (24 cases and 3 deaths).

He said that to safely consume pork, it must be cooked at 70 degrees Celsius or higher for at least 10 minutes. Squeezing lime juice over pork does not cook it, he added.

Dr Taweechai also warned people who prepare food that they are at risk of contracting the disease via open wounds and should wear gloves when handling the meat. Symptoms include a fever, fatigue, nausea, irregular heartbeat, poor sight, low blood pressure, and hearing loss.