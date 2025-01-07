BMA ends vending in 2 key locations

The Erawan Shrine

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has cancelled street vending at two key locations in Pathumwan district to ensure the capital's pavements remain safe, clean, and accessible.

One of them is located in Ton Son on Ploenchit Road, which previously hosted 17 vendors, and the other is in front of the Siam Scape building, where nine vendors operated.

The vendors have been prohibited from operating at these two locations since Jan 1, according to the BMA.

The BMA will also hold talks with three flower vendors near the Erawan Shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection to reorganise the public space and minimise impacts on traffic in the area.

In Pathumwan district, there are currently 13 areas where 222 vendors are permitted to operate.

Previously, the district office had set up two hawker centres that could accommodate 122 vendors at Lumpini Park Gate 5 and at Ratchadamri intersection.

Deputy Bangkok governor Jakkapan Phiewngam, accompanied by Supakrit Boonkhan, the BMA's deputy permanent secretary, on Monday inspected the two sites and visited vending zones in Bang Rak district to ensure compliance with regulations.

In October last year, the BMA cancelled street vending on a stretch of Silom Road, from Silom Soi 12 to the Shangarila restaurant and moved the vendors to Silom Soi 10 instead.

In Bang Rak district, there are currently 32 areas where 618 street vendors are permitted to operate.

Mr Jakkapan instructed local authorities to strictly enforce bans on vending in prohibited areas and ensure that vendors in authorised areas maintain standards in line with the law on public orderliness and hygiene.