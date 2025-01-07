Govt to begin talks on online gambling

Listen to this article

Prasert Jantararuangtong

The government will begin initial discussions on the push to legalise online gambling, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

As multiple legal amendments will have to be passed for online gambling to become legal, he urged officials from all ministries concerned to begin synchronising their discussions and efforts.

Mr Prasert, who is also the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, said on Monday an official study into the plan is expected to wrap up in the next couple of months.

The news came after former PM Thaksin Shinawatra said in Chiang Rai on Sunday that regulating online gambling, instead of pushing it underground, would be good not only for the economy but also for society.

Mr Prasert admitted that online gambling has been linked to many social ills, as well as criminal behaviour, among Thai youths.

Indirectly, online gambling has also been tied to the rise of "mules" opening proxy bank accounts and scams.

However, he added, online gambling platforms see massive amounts of money pass through them every day, which, if taxed properly, "would be good for the economy".

When asked about Thaksin's proposal to restrict those under 20 from accessing online gambling sites, Mr Prasert said that there haven't been discussions on this issue.