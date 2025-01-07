Bang Khunthian district macaques targeted for snip

Bang Khunthian district chief Passara Natheethong said yesterday that up to 100 macaques will be neutered this month as part of an ongoing programme to control their numbers in the district.

The procedure was performed on 122 macaques during the whole of 2024.

The district estimated that around 330 macaques now roam free in three areas -- the Khun Kala monument, the Thian Thalay community and the Ua Samae Dam Arthorn housing estate.

The estate has the highest number, 136, according to Ms Passara.

Sterilisations are being performed by officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation after local communities were asked what measures they thought would enable residents and the macaques to co-exist peacefully.

New population control measures and regulations are being introduced in three phases. Population control is the middle phase.

In the short term, the district has designated feeding spots to prevent the animals straying and snatching food from passers-by and residents.

Residents and market vendors are supplying leftover fruit and vegetables in these locations.

The district chief said the national parks department will provide financial compensation to people injured in macaque attacks.

In the medium term, the sterilisation will continue, and the neutered macaques will be registered.

In the long term, Ms Passara said the district plans to relocate the macaques to a 12-rai vacant plot that City Hall bought in 2007 and is being turned into a macaque conservation centre.

However, the project requires money and manpower.

Also, a public hearing will need to be organised to gauge input from residents living around the plot.