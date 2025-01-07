Kids to get chance in PM hot seat

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will open up Government House to welcome youngsters and their families this Saturday, as is tradition on National Children's Day.

Jirayu Houngsub, the PM Office Spokesman, said on Monday that the Prime Minister will join the children in the celebration, which features several activities hosted by the Prime Minister's Office to mark the occasion.

The children will even get to sit in the Prime Minister's chair in the Thai Khu Fah Building and roleplay a broadcast as government spokespeople in Thai and English.

Ms Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, has also made plans to conduct a video conference with youngsters representing views from their age groups on various issues in a number of regions across the country later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has organised special activities to celebrate Children's Day at four locations in the city.

They include stage activities and entertainment such as a gift draw and free food and snacks at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district; space-themed activities and workshops at the Children's Discovery Museum in Chatuchak district, nature wonderland activities at the Children's Discovery Museum II in Thung Khru district; and science-themed learning exercises at Bangkok City Library in Phra Nakhon district.

The BMA has also arranged for their youthful visitors to experience what it's like to sit in the Bangkok governor's chair at City Hall 2.