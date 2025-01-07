Thai officials confirm missing Chinese actor believed in Myanmar

Listen to this article

Actor Wang Xing (screenshot)

Thai authorities in Tak have confirmed that Chinese actor Wang Xing, aka Xingxing, has been missing since crossing the border into Myanmar and that Myanmar authorities are searching for him.

A security source in Tak said on Tuesday that Thai officials had asked all authorities in Myanmar to help in the search for the actor who, according to CCTV footage, likely crossed the border from Ban Mae Kon Ken in tambon Mahawan of Mae Sot district in Tak.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok said it and the Chinese consulate-general in Chiang Mai province received a report from the actor’s family about his disappearance and they were doing their best to locate him.

The 31-year-old actor reportedly left Shanghai Pudong airport and landed at Suvarnabhumi airport outside Bangkok about 3am last Friday, after being invited to attend an audition.

From the airport, he travelled to Mae Sot district of Tak via Chai Nat and Kamphaeng Phet provinces. He was last seen near the border in Mae Sot about 10.10am on Friday.