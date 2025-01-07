Bengal tiger seen in national park after decade's absence

This Bengal tiger was spotted prowling the forest by a camera trap in Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Dec 7, 2024. (Photo: Kui Buri National Park Facebook page)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN - A Bengal tiger has been spotted in Kui Buri National Park for the first time in many years.

It was caught by a camera trap in the area of Khao Khan Hok and Khao Sam Chan, near the park's ranger unit, on Dec 7.

According to the park's own Facebook page, the last time this prime predator was seen in the park was about 10 years ago.

Park chief Atthapong Pao-on said spotting the tiger was the result of systematic planning by all teams installing wildlife camera traps to monitor and assess the area's health.

The return of the tiger reflected the abundance of the Kui Buri forest, greatly assisted by the dedicated efforts of the park rangers who patrolled diligently to prevent forest encroachment and other activities that threaten the environment, Mr Atthapon said.

“Bengal tigers are not only powerful predators, but they are also the indicator of the abundance of nature,” he said.