Missing Chinese actor found safe

Actor Wang Xing's picture in his passport. (Photo supplied)

Missing Chinese actor Wang Xing had been found safe and was meeting with Thai officials, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

Ms Paetongtarn said Mr Wang, aka Xingxing, had been returned from Myanmar to Mae Sot district of Tak province and was meeting with representatives of Provincial Police Region 6.

The prime minister, speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, said the government was handling the issue carefully to prevent any negative impact on tourism.

Rumours had spread and the actor's disappearance had been blown out of proportion on social media to portray Thailand as a dangerous place to visit, she said.

The government was working closely with the Chinese embassy to create understanding in the matter, the prime minister said.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong said the Chinese actor was located in Myanmar on Monday and returned to Thai soil on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said the 31-year-old actor arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport early Friday morning and travelled directly to Tak, where all contact with him was then lost.

Mr Sorawong admitted the case could have a negative impact on tourism in Thailand. He had asked the Chinese embassy to help counter rumours being spread in China that Thailand was an unsafe destination.

Mr Sorawong said he hoped any affect on tourism would be short-lived.

“It is good that he was found. The government and the tourism ministry are duty-bound to build confidence among tourists. I strongly believe that people who have visited Thailand understand the situation in the country well,” the tourism minister said.

Pol Gen Thatchai Peetaneelabut, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Office, said a chauffeur had taken the actor from Suvarnabhumi atrport to a border area in Mae Sot district of Tak, and another person led Mr Wang along a natural border crossing into Myanmar.

He had ordered a thorough investigation be made into the incident, because it appeared to be the work of a human-trafficking gang.

No other details were given.