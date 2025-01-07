Banks, mobile operators to be made liable for phone-scam losses
Banks, mobile operators to be made liable for phone-scam losses

Minister plans urgent executive decree

PUBLISHED : 7 Jan 2025 at 15:07

WRITER: Post Reporters

Prasert Jantararuangtong, minister of digital economy and society. (Photo: Government House)
Prasert Jantararuangtong, minister of digital economy and society. (Photo: Government House)

The minister of digital economy and society plans  to issue an executive decree this month requiring banks and mobile phone operators to compensate victims of scams perpetrated using their services.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Tuesday that an executive decree to this effect could be announced and take effect before the end of  the month. It was needed to protect the public.

Financial institutions and mobile phone operators that did not employ  measures to protect the public from scams should take responsibility, he said.

Banks should know the backgrounds of clients, to prevent any of them from opening mule accounts for scam gangs. “Jobless people should be asked why they want to open so many bank accounts,” Mr Prasert said.

Mobile phone operators should screen out SMS messages with links that might be fraudulent, instead of just generating revenue by forwarding all messages, the minister said.

