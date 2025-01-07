Banks, mobile operators to be made liable for phone-scam losses

Listen to this article

Prasert Jantararuangtong, minister of digital economy and society. (Photo: Government House)

The minister of digital economy and society plans to issue an executive decree this month requiring banks and mobile phone operators to compensate victims of scams perpetrated using their services.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Tuesday that an executive decree to this effect could be announced and take effect before the end of the month. It was needed to protect the public.

Financial institutions and mobile phone operators that did not employ measures to protect the public from scams should take responsibility, he said.

Banks should know the backgrounds of clients, to prevent any of them from opening mule accounts for scam gangs. “Jobless people should be asked why they want to open so many bank accounts,” Mr Prasert said.

Mobile phone operators should screen out SMS messages with links that might be fraudulent, instead of just generating revenue by forwarding all messages, the minister said.