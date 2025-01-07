Animals perish in pet shop blaze

Firefighters battle the blaze that destroyed a pet shop and its warehouse in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, at about 9pm on Monday. (Photo: Mae Sai Rescue Facebook page)

CHIANG RAI – Fire destroyed a large pet store and warehouse in Mae Sai district, killing many caged animals in the building, on Monday night.

Mae Sai Police and firefighters were called to the single storey store, named Ploy Pla Tu and Pet Mart, in Ban Pa Yang in tambon Mae Sai about 9pm.

The shop was a major outlet for sales of pets, animal food and other pet essentials in the district, according to local reports.

The fire quickly spread through the shop area and the warehouse, which were in the same building, the flames fuelled by the many inflammable sacks of pet food inside, police said.

The building was locked up with roller shutter doors, so firefighters had tpo break into the building to get at the seat of the blaze. It took them about an hour to put it out and hose down the area to esnure it did not reignite.

The premises were completely burnt out. Employees were able to save some of the animals inside, but many others were killed by the smoke and flames - birds, hamsters, rabbits, turtles and ornamental fish. How many was not known.

Nearby residents said they saw smoke coming from the shop shortly before 9pm. followed by flames. The fire quickly spread, growing in intensity They could not help because the building was firmly locked down.

The shop owner, Sirilak Nanthatheerapong, was still in shock at the scene on Tuesday.

She said her house was about 10 metres from the back of the warehouse. The smoke from the blaze filled her house. She and her neighbours rushed to move their cars clear of the fire.

Ms Sirilak said her business had only just recovered from the big flood in September, which caused at least a million baht of damage. This time, there was nothing left to repair. She estimated the total damage at more than 30 million baht.

The cause of the fire was initially believed to be an electrical short circuit, Mae Sai police said. Chiang Rai forensic police were still examining the scene on Tuesday.