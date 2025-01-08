Cheaper electricity touted

PM echoes Thaksin's comment that 11% reduction to 3.70 baht per unit is possible

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has hinted at the possibility of bringing household electricity costs down after her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said that the price could be reduced to 3.70 baht per unit this year, from 4.15 baht now.

Ms Paetongtarn said this was one of the government's priorities to ease the rising cost of living.

"Collaboration from all sides will benefit the country. Bringing household electricity costs down to 3.70 baht per unit is the target the government wants to achieve. It is one of the government's priorities," the prime minister said.

"Lowering the price to 3.70 baht is possible."

Asked how the government would achieve this, she said talks must be held with other concerned parties to reach an agreement.

During a campaign rally in Chiang Rai on Sunday, Thaksin said he believed the electricity price would hit 3.70 baht this year. That would be 11% cheaper than the current rate.

"The government will also ensure that prices of animal feed, fertiliser and medicine will also go down," said Thaksin, considered the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Thaksin was in Chiang Rai to help campaign for Salakjit Tiyapairat, a former Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chief.

"All forms of monopoly must be dismantled so that people will have a lower cost of living, higher incomes, and better opportunities. All of this must happen in 2025," he said.

Thaksin said during his recent talks with Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga they discussed how to lower household electricity costs from 4.15 baht per unit now.

The target might seem difficult, but it is possible, said Thaksin, adding that he ideally wants to see 3.50 baht per unit.

Mr Pirapan faced strong resistance from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party in the past when he spearheaded a move to cut energy prices.

Energy business heads who were also party financiers were reportedly not happy.

His new bid is earning his party popularity with the public, however.

Before Thaksin's remarks, Mr Pirapan denied any rift with Ms Paetongtarn or Pheu Thai over energy issues, saying his work was fully supported by the government.

Thaksin also denied rumours that Mr Pirapan would be kicked out in a cabinet reshuffle.

Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan said on Tuesday she agreed with the move targeting 3.70 baht.

"But taxpayers' money must not be used to subsidise the prices temporarily as has been done. The government must overhaul the energy structure and must be brave enough to dismantle monopolies to ease the rising costs of electricity and fuel," she said.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday, former Democrat Party MP Thepthai Senpong said the move to lower the electricity price is merely a political gambit to win voter support.

"Previously, Pheu Thai had not been serious about tackling high electricity prices. Once Mr Pirapan announced a plan to restructure the energy prices, he received much praise and support from the public.

"A recent Nida poll showed that the popularity rating of Mr Pirapan and the UTN had increased. That was probably why Thaksin had to speak about reducing the electricity price,'' Mr Thepthai posted.