Cops hunt for serial rapist

Police are hunting for a man accused of raping at least ten elderly people in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Pol Lt Gen Wattana Yijeen, the commissioner of Provincial Police Division 3, on Tuesday said police teams from Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram have joined forces to track down the suspect accused of the rape and robbery of ten elderly people in Non Daeng, Bua Yai and Kaeng Sanam Nang districts in Nakhon Ratchasima province, as the three districts are close to Buri Ram.

Police believe there are further victims who have yet to come forward to report similar assaults.

He also ordered all police stations to step up patrols in their areas to search for evidence and to warn the public. They also needed to urgently track down the suspect as soon as possible, he said.

As for the transfer of the chief of Bua Yai Police Station on Monday, Pol Lt Gen Wattana said it was because the area has the highest number with five victims, but the investigations have seen little progress made.

When asked about the recent arrest of a suspect identified only as "Somkid" (surname withheld), who raped an 80-year-old woman in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district, Pol Lt Gen Wattana said the team had sent his DNA for testing to compare it with evidence found in Non Daeng, Bua Yai, and Kaeng Sanam Nang districts.

Depending on the test results, additional charges may be filed, he said.

Mr Somkid, a reported drug addict, allegedly raped the woman at her house in Pak Chong district twice in December. The victim sought help from Ekapop Luengprasert, the founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Sai Mai District Must Survive) Facebook page, with assistance from the villagers.

Mr Somkid was arrested in Ubon Ratchathani on Monday.

Pol Lt Gen Wattana also encouraged any other potential victims to come forward.