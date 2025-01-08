Flyover shut for Orange Line build

Motorists on Tuesday queue to use Liab Thang Rotfai Taling Chan, going under the flyover crossing Charan Sanitwong Road in Bangkok Noi district which had been closed since 10pm on Monday due to the construction of the Orange Line electric railway system. Pattarapong Chattpattarasill

The flyover across Charan Sanitwong Road has been closed to make way for the construction of the Orange Line electric railway system. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) Deputy Governor Kittikorn Tanpao said the closure is for the construction of the Orange Line (Bang Khun Non–Thailand Cultural Centre), specifically the Bang Khun Non-underground station, which will be located beneath the intersection where Charan Sanitwong Road crosses Liap Thang Rotfai Taling Chan Road and Sutthawat Road.

The flyover was closed at 10pm on Monday for at least two years. Its reconstruction will begin in December 2026, with its completion expected by June 2028. During the closure, only one inbound and one outbound lane will remain open on Liap Thang Rotfai Taling Chan Road and Sutthawat Road.

To ease traffic disruption, the MRTA has provided alternate routes. Travellers from Ratchapruek Road heading to Siriraj Hospital can use Borommaratchachonnani Road, continue to Somdet Phra Pin Klao Road and then turn onto Arun Amarin Road to reach their destination.

Alternatively, they can use Phran Nok–Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road, Phran Nok Road and Wang Lang Road to get to Siriraj Hospital.

Meanwhile, those heading to Siriraj Hospital from Liap Thang Rotfai Taling Chan Road can turn onto Chim Phli Road, then to Kaeo Ngoen Thong and Soi Charan Sanitwong 35. From there, they can reach the hospital via Wang Lang Road.

The MRTA is committed to the safety of the public and minimal environmental and traffic impacts, he said.