600k students to get study tablets by June

About 600,000 high school students will receive tablets from the Education Ministry by June as part of its bid to allow students to learn anywhere at any time.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, an assistant to the education minister and a ministry spokesman, recently provided an update on the initiative aimed at reducing educational inequality. He announced that 600,000 high school students will receive the tablets by early June.

The ministry is currently in the process of drafting the terms of reference (ToR) for procurement, focusing on the functionality and effectiveness of the devices. The ToR are expected to be finalised this month, allowing the delivery of the devices to begin by late May or early June, coinciding with the opening of the 2025 academic year.

Mr Siripong also said that in the 2026 fiscal year, the programme will expand to include two additional groups of students, including junior high students at schools where staff will already be familiar with managing such devices by then, and all remaining high school students.

According to him, the content included in the tablets was created in the 2024 fiscal year and is set for trial this month. The devices will be leased by the Education Ministry.