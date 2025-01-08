Illegal migrant killed, 2 injured in crash near border

Rescue workers with the body of the Myanmar woman killed in the crash involving two pickup trucks carrying 30 illegal migrants in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A woman from Myanmar was killed and two men injured when two pickup trucks carrying illegal migrants crashed in Sangkhla Buri district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The crash happened on Road 323, the Sangkhla Buri-Three Pagodas Pass route, in tambon Nong Lu. I

Pol Maj Chantphong Thammasorn, investigation chief at Sangkhla Buri, said the accident was reported shortly after midnight.

Police and rescuers sent to the scene reported finding a driverless pickup truck with Bangkok plates parked on the road with slight damage on its right side. Another damaged and abandoned pickup truck with Nakhon Pathom plates was in the roadside ditch.

A woman was found lying dead on the road with a broken tree limb across both legs. She was an illegal migrant from Myanmar, police said.

Two other illegal migrants, both men, were also injured and were sent to Sangkhla Buri Hospital. One was badly hurt, suffering a broken hip and head injuries, and was later transferred to Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital.

The two injured men told police they were among a group of 30 who crossed the border illegally using a natural pathway to avoid security checkpoints in Nong Lu.

Upon arriving on Thai soil, the two pickup trucks later involved in the crash were waiting to meet them.

Both drivers fled after the crash, along with the other illegal migrants. The two men said they also tried to flee, but their injuries held them back. What happened to cause the accident was not known.

Police were continuing their investigation, including checking on the vehicles' registered owners.