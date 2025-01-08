Police bust producers of fake cough medicine

Many bottles of counterfeit cough syrup and other confiscated goods worth over 100 million baht are seized during a series of raids on Tuesday. (Photo:FDA Thai)

Police and health officials have raided premises in Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok linked to the production and marketing of counterfeit cough syrup, and confiscated goods worth over 100 million baht on the retail market.

The operation involved the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Nakhon Pathom provincial public health office.

The team busted a network producing and distributing counterfeit brand cough syrup on Tuesday and halted large-scale distribution of the fake medication.

The officers raided four locations - a factory producing the fake cough syrup in Kamphaeng Saen district of Nakhon Pathom, a courier company distributing the product from Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok, a firm in Muang district of Samut Sakhon that makes cough syrup labels, and a storage warehouse.

They seized ingredients, equipment and packaging materials from the factory, and also confiscated a combined 54,000 bottles of the syrup from the courier company and label-making firm.

The confiscated items were worth more than 100 million baht retail.

Consumer Protection Police Division 4 received information via social media regarding the misuse of cough medicine and other drugs mixed with kratom juice to make highly habit-forming “4x100” formula cocktails.

The cocktails are said to lead young users into using more dangerous and addictive substances.

The fake cough syrup was produced at makeshift facilities which often change locations to avoid police detection. Workers lived and worked in unhygienic conditions.

The syrup is then supplied to a larger criminal network.

Manufacturing medicine without permission is punishable by up to five years in jail and/or fine of 10,000 baht.

Producing and selling fake medicine incurs a jail term of three years to life imprisonment and/or fine of 10,000-50,000 baht.

Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, secretary-general of the FDA, warned the public against abusing antihistamines and cough syrup, and advised people to stay away from "4x100" formula cocktails.

He said many medicine manufacturing facilities lack proper hygiene and good manufacturing practice standards.

The FDA now requires manufacturers and importers to report chemical imports and drug production to the authorities every four months. Any failure to do so results in legal action.

The FDA is asking people to report suspicious activities involving the illegal production, import or sale of health products via the FDA hotline 1556, by email (1556@fda.moph.go.th), its Line account (@FDAThai) or at provincial health offices.