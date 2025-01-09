PM visits Phuket to 'address issues'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Phuket on Thursday to address various issues in the province, focusing on tourism, flood prevention, infrastructure development and traffic management.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Wednesday announced the visit, which will coincide with a meeting expected to be attended by several agencies, including the Transport Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, and the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Ms Paetongtarn will provide officials with policy updates and listen to a briefing on Phuket's tourism overview and strategies to prevent flooding and traffic issues.

Plans to promote big events with the aim of positioning the province as a premium tourist destination will also be discussed.

Mr Jirayu said over 230,000 tourists, both Thais and foreigners, visited Phuket between Dec 28, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025, generating at least 8 billion baht in revenue.

This led to an average hotel occupancy rate of over 80%.

The PM will also preside over the opening ceremony of the Thailand International Boat Show at Yacht Haven Marina in Thalang district.

After that, she will visit Bang Niaw Dam Reservoir to monitor flood prevention and mitigation efforts before returning to Bangkok.

"The government aims to gather data in Phuket during this visit and use it to create development plans and solutions," he said.