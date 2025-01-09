Russian 'kidnapper' nabbed

Listen to this article

The southern resort island of Phuket, Thailand. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Phuket — One of the two Russian nationals suspected of robbing a compatriot in Phuket on Sunday has been arrested while his accomplice has fled the country, police said on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Saranyu Chamnanrat, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 8, which oversees Phuket and other southern provinces, led his investigators to interrogate Andrei Veselov on Wednesday.

Mr Veselov was arrested on Tuesday at a luxury villa on charges of extortion and unlawful detention following an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court.

The other suspect named was Dmitrii Kuznetsov, 36. Police said Mr Kuznetsov left the country shortly after committing the crime, but local police have coordinated with Interpol to issue a red notice.

The crime occurred on Sunday night when Zelimkhan Lusupov (unnamed in earlier reports) was attacked in his hotel room in tambon Karon of Muang district. Police said the perpetrator used duct tape to gag the victim and tied his hands with wire.

The attacker, believed to be Mr Kuznetsov, contacted Mr Veselov, with whom the victim had a dispute over cryptocurrency investments in Russia.

Mr Veselov ordered the victim to return US$120,000 (4.16 million baht) but the victim refused to provide his wallet password, so Mr Kuznetsov allegedly stole $6,000 to $7,000 in $100 bills from the man's suitcase.