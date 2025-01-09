Thai students triumph with ice sculptures in Harbin, China

A team from the Saowabha Vocational College pose for a photo with their snow sculpture titled 'Bond of the Twin Guardians' which won first place at the 17th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, China. Fine Arts, Saowapha Vocational College

Thai teams from Saowabha Vocational College and Saraburi Vocational College jointly took first spot at the 17th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, China, the Office of the Vocational Education Commission (Ovec) said on Wednesday.

Yodsaphon Wenukoset, Ovec secretary-general, said the competition, sponsored by Harbin Engineering University, was held from Jan 4-7 as a part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.

The competition was joined by 55 teams from eight countries -- Thailand, China, Italy, Germany, Russia, Malaysia, Portugal, and Belarus. Ovec sent three vocational teams to the event.

The team of four from the Saowabha Vocational College's Fine Art Department secured first place with their sculpture titled "Bond of the Twin Guardians". The piece, inspired by the enduring diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, features mythical creatures believed to possess protective powers from both cultures, symbolising a long-lasting and harmonious relationship.

Also winning first place was the team from Saraburi Vocational College's Fine Art Department, presenting the sculpture named "Thai Fight", which showcases the strength of Muay Thai boxing and features elephants as a Thai cultural icon.

A team from Surat Thani Vocational College's Fine Art Department took second place with their sculpture titled "Thai-Chinese Relationship". The artwork symbolises the migration of Chinese nationals to Thailand, displayed through the dynamic and graceful lion dance.

Mr Yodsaphon said all three teams will arrive back in Thailand on Thursday.

"The competition served as a platform for vocational students to display their abilities while earning this achievement for the country," said Mr Yodsaphon.