New criteria for welfare cards

SOCIAL SECURITY: New criteria for state welfare cards have been set as a new round of registration for the cards will be held, probably on March 31, says Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

As part of preparations, a committee is re-evaluating the eligibility criteria of 14.5 million people for the next phase of the programme, he said.

The Fiscal Policy Office has been told to revise the criteria used for two years, adding new criteria will include land ownership and asset holdings.

Current cardholders who meet the new qualifications will automatically keep their benefits.

The scheme is open to Thai nationals who are 18 or older, have an annual income of not over 100,000 baht, and have a total family income of not more than 100,000 baht on average per year.

Other restrictions, such as those related to financial assets, significant loans, and real estate ownership, also apply.