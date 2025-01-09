Senate urged to axe night fishing shift

The Federation of Thai Fisherfolk Association (FTFA) has submitted a petition to the Senate, urging a review of proposed amendments to the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries (2015), which would allow nighttime fishing using fine-mesh nets beyond 12 nautical miles from the shore.

Led by FTFA president Piya Tetyam, a group of FTFA representatives on Wednesday submitted the petition to Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, expressing concerns over the bill aimed at amending Article 69 of the Royal Ordinance.

FTFA argues that permitting these practices, particularly the use of bright lights to attract fish, would harm marine ecosystems by capturing juvenile fish and depleting resources critical to the livelihood of fishermen.

It emphasises the potential long-term economic and environmental consequences, citing the risk to marine resources valued at hundreds of billions of baht annually.

While proponents claim that regulations will mitigate ecological damage, FTFA insists on reverting to the original restrictions. It calls for greater inclusion of stakeholders, including local fishermen, environmental organisations and academics, in the legislative process.

Chairman of the subcommittee on fisheries Thanakorn Thawornchinchoti, who received the petition on behalf of the Senate, has pledged to review the matter fairly.

Senator Prapart Pintobtang emphasised balancing sustainable resource use and the rights of local communities. He said the issue would be addressed during the Senate meeting on Monday, and all parties would be invited to provide their opinions.

The Department of Fisheries said it will safeguard marine resources to allow sustainable exploitation.