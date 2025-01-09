GPO to make 200k doses of bird flu jab

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) plans to produce 200,000 doses of bird flu vaccine starting in March to prepare for a potential outbreak in June.

GPO director Mingkwan Suphanpong said the organisation is setting up a production line for bird flu vaccines using the H5N2 strain. The first batch, based on egg-based vaccine technology, is expected to be ready by May. The vaccine will have a shelf life of six months to two years.

"Initially, 200,000 doses will be produced, but we have the capacity to manufacture up to 500,000 doses," Dr Mingkwan said.

The GPO's initiative responds to growing global concerns over the spread of bird flu, which has been reported in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and neighbouring nations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed its concern about the rising number of cases and has urged member countries to closely monitor and report outbreaks.

Dr Mingkwan said the vaccine can be administered to individuals aged 18 years and older. However, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will establish criteria to prioritise groups for vaccination, such as poultry farmers and residents in high-risk areas.

She added the GPO anticipates the bird flu outbreak could begin with the rainy season, around June.

If a mutation occurs, the GPO's facility can quickly shift to producing vaccines for a new strain, with the starter strain provided by the WHO.

Meanwhile, Dr Panumas Yanwateesakul, director-general of the DDC, said the department is closely monitoring the disease. The DDC is also coordinating with the Department of Medical Services to prepare stocks of oseltamivir, commonly used to treat influenza, along with other medications.