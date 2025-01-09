Bangkok traffic jams reduced by 25%, spokesman claims

Listen to this article

Vehicles wait at a traffic light at the Asok intersection in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Area Traffic Control (ATC) technology and other innovations have reduced travel time in busy spots in Bangkok by 25% after two years of implementation, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The ATC system used to calculate traffic signal timing has increased traffic flow in busy hours by 10% and in non-peak hours by 30% since being implemented at some intersections in the city in May 2023, BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Wednesday.

The city has also installed CCTV cameras using artificial intelligence in many areas to detect traffic violations, he said. It has also improved roads for the comfort and convenience of motorists.

In 2023, new traffic management tools were deployed in 50 spots across the capital and have reduced overall travel time by 25%, he said.

The improvements will be extended to over 70 more congested areas this year, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

The BMA is also encouraging people to travel by non-motorised and public transportation to help reduce traffic jams.