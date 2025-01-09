Dog mauls owner to death

Listen to this article

“Jao Dam”, a cross between a Thai breed and a pitbull, is seen chained to a pole after attacking its owner to death in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi on Thursday. (TV screen capture)

SARABURI - An elderly man has died after being savagely attacked by his dog at the family home in Kaeng Khoi district of this central province.

The badly mauled body of 84-year-old Khan (surname not given) was found on Thursday by his daughter, Tim, on the ground floor of his two-storey home in the Din Sor Pong community of tambon Thap Kwang.

Close by was the family dog, a cross between a Thai breed and a pitbull, called Jao Dam, chained to a pole. The dog was barking furiously.

The bloodied body was missing part of the right arm, while his left arm and torso had multiple bite marks.

According to rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation who attended the scene, Khan’s personal belongings were scattered all over the ground floor, suggesting a desperate struggle before his death.

Khan was estimated to have died at least 24 hours before his body was found by his daughter. He also had 7,000 baht in cash in his pockets.

Authorities are searching for the missing limb.

Prayong, 52, Khan’s son, said the male dog was about five years old and had been raised by his father since it was a puppy.

He said he believed the dog attacked his father while it was on the chain. It turned violent, possibly from having been restrained for a long time.

The victim’s daughter said she had no idea when the attack took place. She found her father dead when she went to visit him on Thursday morning.

Khan was living with his eldest son, who suffers from a mental disorder, she added.