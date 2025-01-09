Chinese rob compatriots of B13m in crypto exchange fraud in Bangkok

The 5 million baht in cash was found at a house in Sathon district, Bangkok, after the crime. (Police photo)

Three Chinese people filed separate complaints with Bangkok police on Thursday evening that they lost a total of 13 million baht in cash while exchanging it for cryptocurrency.

One case happened at a house on Pracharat Bampen 12 Road in Huai Khwang district at 3.30pm.

Pol Col Prasopchok Iampinit, chief of the Huai Khwang police station, said that a Chinese man, identified as Huang Guang, complained that a group of three Chinese compatriots snatched his bag containing 5 million baht in cash and fled the scene in a Toyota Alphard van while he was exchanging the cash for cryptocurrency. He tried to follow the gang on a motorcycle taxi but to no avail.

Police found that the white Toyota Alphard van belonged to Zhenkun Cai who lived at a house on Yenjit Road in Sathon district.

Police searched the house and found a bag containing 5 million baht in cash there.

Almost at the same time, two Chinese men took 8 million baht in cash to G Tower building in Phraram 9 area to have it exchanged for cryptocurrency with a group of four compatriots.

Both sides had a middleman who claimed to do the transaction for them.

The group of four snatched the cash while claiming that they already transferred their cryptocurrency to the middleman. The other side told Huai Khwang police that they did not receive the allegedly transferred digital money, Pol Col Prasopchok said.