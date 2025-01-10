Thai man's demise in Cambodia linked to scammers

A clip of a suspected Thai national plummeting to his death from an 18-storey building in the Cambodian border town of Poipet due to the stress of working for a call centre gang has outraged netizens who are demanding more action be taken on the issue.

The CCTV camera footage was shared yesterday by the Drama-addict and "Kor Kae Khon Thammada" Facebook pages. It showed a man falling from the building at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The man is believed to have been making his escape before he fell from the 14th floor. His body landed on a car parked in front of the building. He died instantly.

An unnamed source claims there were at least two corpses near the car, according to the two Facebook pages,

The man was found to be a 31-year-old Kanchanaburi native who was tricked into working with a scam call centre operation in Cambodia, the source said.

His death was presumed to either be stress-related, as he was unable to meet the gang's work target, or a failed escape bid.

The man's body was sent to Poipet Hospital yesterday. A Thai rescue team in the area has contacted his family to inform them.

Chaichana Detdecho, chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, said the property is located near a 27-storey building that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has alleged is the headquarters of a gang of call centre scammers.

The heavily guarded building cited by Thaksin is suspected to be run by a Chinese criminal boss known only as Xiao Ma.

The same gang reportedly defrauded Charlotte Austin, one of the runners-up in the Miss Grand Thailand 2022 beauty pageant.

Last month, Ms Charlotte alerted police about being defrauded by the call centre scam, which impersonated police from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).