2 Chinese charged for cop course

Police have filed three charges against two Chinese nationals involved in organising a police volunteer training programme for their compatriots, according to the House Committee on Police Affairs.

Committee Chairman Chaichana Detdecho said yesterday the charges were filed against Li Zhang, an assistant to the president of International Activities at Siam University, and Li Minglong for exploiting police equipment, police emblems, and academic institution logos without permission.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has also filed charges against them for advertising the programme on social media using the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) logo.

Mr Chaichana said the committee asked if Pol Col Niwet Ngamlap, superintendent of Metropolitan Police Division 3's Investigation Division and the person who signed the certificate for those who completed the programme, could also be held accountable.

The committee said the signature could signify the police force's endorsement of illegal training.

Mr Chaichana said the programme may have required the cooperation of Mr Li and other police officers for financial gain.

An investigation into financial transactions is underway to determine where the money was directed, he said.

The programme, which took place at Siam University, had 27 participants. All were Chinese, and 14 were the university's students.

The other 13 trainees were unidentified, which prompted the Immigration Bureau to conduct a probe into their backgrounds and see whether the programme was linked to transnational crime.

The results are expected within 15 days, he said.

Regarding the alleged involvement of Siam University, Mr Chaichana said it has denied any connection with the programme.

The committee said the university might have been negligent as it must know the details from its room booking system.

People's Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan urged the government to take swift action on the matter.