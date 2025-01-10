Alarm over 2 missing Chinese

Police are investigating two more cases of Chinese nationals going missing in Thailand, according to a senior police officer.

In one case, a male model named Yang Zeqi went missing in late December, while the disappearance of a young woman, Wu Jiaqi, was brought to the attention of Thai police this week.

Pol Gen Thatchai Peetaneelabut, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Office in charge of human trafficking, said police are looking into the two cases.

Mr Yang reportedly received a WeChat message inviting him to audition for a film, prompting him to leave Beijing on a Dec 20 flight to Bangkok, where he travelled in a car to the Thai-Myanmar border.

He messaged a friend on Dec 21, saying he was sad before losing contact. Five days later, he video-called his mother, telling her he was safe before the call ended. His family noticed an injury near his eye, so they alerted the Chinese police and sought help from the Chinese embassies in Thailand and Myanmar.

The second case involves 21-year-old Ms Wu, whose father filed a complaint with Thai police on Wednesday after he lost contact with her.

Ms Wu, who was seen travelling with a friend, was taken from Suvarnabhumi airport to a hotel in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district before being last seen when she was picked up by a car the following day.

A police source said the cases are suspected to be the work of human trafficking networks and are similar to the recent disappearance of Chinese actor Xingxing.